Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires 241,519 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241,519 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 2.19% of Atkore worth $74,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATKR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atkore by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,242,000 after purchasing an additional 525,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Atkore by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 149,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 70,904 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atkore alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Atkore in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $108,870.00. Also, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ATKR opened at $79.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 2.47. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $90.08.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $639.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.80 million. Atkore had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.