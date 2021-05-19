Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires 531,397 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 279.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 531,397 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.62% of Trex worth $66,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Trex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,197,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,021,202,000 after buying an additional 105,744 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Trex by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,091,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,560,000 after buying an additional 298,570 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Trex by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,164,000 after buying an additional 756,914 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,939,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,565,000 after buying an additional 15,713 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Trex by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,032,000 after buying an additional 38,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TREX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.72.

In other Trex news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,520.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $749,570.80. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,592 shares of company stock worth $4,247,023. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $99.29 on Wednesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $111.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The business had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

