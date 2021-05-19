Standard Life Aberdeen plc Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,684 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.07% of Eli Lilly and worth $117,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $7,696,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $206,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.4% during the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $194.63 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.09.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.