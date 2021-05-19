Standard Life Aberdeen plc Boosts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,280 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,401 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.05% of The Boeing worth $77,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in The Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Boeing by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,081 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $227.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a PE ratio of -28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.07. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $130.28 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.04.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

