Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 32,188 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882,624 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,188 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.07% of CVS Health worth $66,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $88.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.59. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $88.65. The stock has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

