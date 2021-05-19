Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 5,099 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.96% of Saia worth $58,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Saia alerts:

In related news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $336,357.49. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.71.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $234.25 on Wednesday. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.14 and a 52-week high of $249.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 52.06, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.43.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.