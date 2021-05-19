Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 58,148 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 985,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,148 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $69,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $78.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.87. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.91 and a 12-month high of $80.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.19.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $88,548,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares in the company, valued at $89,718,172,254.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

