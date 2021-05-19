Standard Life Aberdeen plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 37,401 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.54% of Pool worth $74,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Pool by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POOL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.50.

Pool stock opened at $427.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $398.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.70. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $228.92 and a 1 year high of $449.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,916 shares of company stock worth $20,984,285. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

