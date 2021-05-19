Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $109.52 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806,301 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,942 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $109,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.88.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $424,060,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson acquired 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $141.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.12 and a 200-day moving average of $141.77. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

