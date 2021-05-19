Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $112.75 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,111,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 489,816 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.06% of Pfizer worth $112,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.11 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.74.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $40.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day moving average is $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $223.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

