Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $61.41 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,298 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.06% of Intuit worth $61,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Intuit by 16.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 15.6% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 55,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.91.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $417.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $406.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $271.54 and a 52 week high of $424.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.