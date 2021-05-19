Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $61.64 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 860,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,616 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.21% of Welltower worth $61,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.10.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $73.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $77.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.63.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

