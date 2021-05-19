Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $62.40 Million Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 98.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,906 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 1.06% of Medpace worth $62,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,440,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,965,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,379,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,281,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,731,000 after acquiring an additional 185,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Medpace news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $4,008,574.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,340,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,168,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,410 shares of company stock valued at $26,313,942 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

MEDP stock opened at $161.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.80 and a 12 month high of $196.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.13.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

