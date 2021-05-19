Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $63.45 Million Stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 942,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,284 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 2.74% of Hub Group worth $63,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,765,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,936,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $338,380,000 after purchasing an additional 264,316 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after purchasing an additional 226,586 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 178.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 309,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,656,000 after purchasing an additional 198,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after purchasing an additional 105,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

In other Hub Group news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hub Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.77.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $72.86 on Wednesday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.16 and a 1 year high of $74.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.76 million. On average, analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.