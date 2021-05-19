Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $66.55 Million Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,859 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,351 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.68% of Paylocity worth $66,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $65,724,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1,002.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,625,000 after buying an additional 121,989 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,565,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,201,000 after buying an additional 99,655 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 729,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 72,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,023,000 after buying an additional 72,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 368,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,785,000 after purchasing an additional 69,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $162.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.26. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $117.61 and a 1-year high of $218.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.46, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

PCTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.94.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

