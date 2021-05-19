Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $68.72 Million Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 695,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,945 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.68% of Dolby Laboratories worth $68,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,687,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $358,155,000 after purchasing an additional 326,910 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $210,338,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 658.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,579,000 after purchasing an additional 612,992 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $67,801,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 685,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,630,000 after buying an additional 63,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $94.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.61. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.49 and a 1-year high of $104.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

DLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,988,118.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total transaction of $1,361,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

