Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $74.63 Million Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,033,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,686 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 1.19% of YETI worth $74,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in YETI by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,879,000 after acquiring an additional 452,655 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in YETI by 831.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,480 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,134,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,683,000 after acquiring an additional 18,793 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,042,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,286,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of YETI by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 889,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at $21,876,331.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $29,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,219 shares of company stock valued at $4,892,678 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YETI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital increased their target price on YETI from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on YETI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Shares of YETI opened at $86.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.51, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.95. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $90.65.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

