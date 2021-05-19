Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $83.30 Million Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,537,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.61% of Alliant Energy worth $83,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 352,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,881 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $748,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 25,279.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 17,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.96 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.70%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

