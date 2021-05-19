Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $85.11 Million Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,436,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,131 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.34% of Yum China worth $85,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 776,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,950,000 after buying an additional 12,549 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,104,000 after buying an additional 65,162 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 1,154.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 252,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,959,000 after buying an additional 232,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $63.82 on Wednesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $64.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.23. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 12.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.34.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

