Standard Life Aberdeen plc Purchases 1,136 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.16% of IHS Markit worth $67,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INFO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at $339,370,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IHS Markit by 298.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,270 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at $129,096,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at $88,529,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at $67,594,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of INFO opened at $102.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.02 and a 200 day moving average of $93.91. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $109.65.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.57.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.