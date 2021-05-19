Standard Life Aberdeen plc Raises Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,538 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.18% of Simon Property Group worth $66,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,593,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 122.2% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $122.57 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.88 and a fifty-two week high of $128.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.40.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

