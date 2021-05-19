Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 26,919 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,531,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,919 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 1.65% of MGM Growth Properties worth $82,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,550,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,840,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,349,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,356 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,578,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,418,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 317.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,642 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 687,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,506,000 after purchasing an additional 33,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $36.39.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.495 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.98%.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MGP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.13.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

