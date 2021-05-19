Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 3,592,139 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 73.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,278,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,592,139 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.09% of Mondelez International worth $74,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $17,832,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $464,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,355,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,313,000 after buying an additional 24,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $62.18 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $48.97 and a one year high of $62.90. The company has a market cap of $87.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $54,631,497.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $715,735.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

