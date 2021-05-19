Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 52,745 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,745 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.19% of Digital Realty Trust worth $75,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,007,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 483,159 shares in the company, valued at $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,574 shares of company stock worth $39,164,768 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock opened at $149.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.31. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.