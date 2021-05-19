Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 294,955 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 29,489 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $32,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $560,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $348,665,000 after acquiring an additional 863,282 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $111.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.06 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.19.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

