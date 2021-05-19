Starname Reaches Market Cap of $7.19 Million (IOV)

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded 23% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last seven days, Starname has traded down 36.7% against the US dollar. Starname has a market capitalization of $7.19 million and $422,103.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starname coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0750 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00079020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00018066 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $495.52 or 0.01323544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00058084 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $3,759.89 or 0.10042684 BTC.

Starname Profile

Starname (IOV) is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values . Starname’s official website is starname.me . Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Starname Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

