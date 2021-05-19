Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Receives “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on STWD. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.42.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $26.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.63.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. The firm had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 361.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $49,000. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.