State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys Shares of 53,249 The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 53,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.10% of The ODP as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The ODP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The ODP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The ODP during the fourth quarter worth $1,253,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The ODP by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,845,000 after purchasing an additional 359,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in The ODP during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The ODP alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ODP. UBS Group upgraded shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ODP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other The ODP news, CAO Richard A. Haas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $221,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,446.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 28,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $1,149,259.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,113 shares of company stock worth $1,868,419 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODP opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.21. The ODP Co. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $48.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The ODP had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The ODP declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for The ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.