State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,450 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 10,081 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.12% of Perficient worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Perficient by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 30th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $70.41 on Wednesday. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $71.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.03, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.55 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

