Stealth (XST) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.11 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. During the last week, Stealth has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. Stealth has a market capitalization of $5.11 million and approximately $11,779.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007444 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000836 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001480 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00044997 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,761,094 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

