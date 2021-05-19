Stealth (XST) Market Capitalization Hits $5.01 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 19.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 19th. Stealth has a total market cap of $5.01 million and approximately $3,956.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stealth has traded 32.2% lower against the dollar. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007991 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000952 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001715 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00044804 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000110 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,756,462 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

