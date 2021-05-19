Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Tops $9.65

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 67.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $73.64 million and $622,801.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded up 51.1% against the US dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.65 or 0.00025155 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001944 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006906 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000469 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,628,138 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

