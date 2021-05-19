Step Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.23 Million (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 31.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.23 million and approximately $6.05 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.31 or 0.00003560 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Step Finance has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Step Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 37.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00065363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.60 or 0.00301261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.36 or 0.00175327 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004227 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 39.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 43.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.52 or 0.00843140 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 44.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00029403 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.