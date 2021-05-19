stETH (Lido) Achieves Market Capitalization of $935.32 Million (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $935.32 million and approximately $9,829.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for about $2,664.49 or 0.06966305 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 34% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00073365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.03 or 0.00324273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.46 or 0.00184214 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004586 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 35.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $446.85 or 0.01168284 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00036848 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 351,031 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

