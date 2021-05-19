Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF)

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Prime Mining stock opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. Prime Mining has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $3.19.

Prime Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Los Reyes project consists of 37 contiguous concessions covering an area of 6,273 hectares located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

