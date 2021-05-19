Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates C$45.00 Price Target for Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) has been given a C$45.00 price objective by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 54.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Endeavour Mining to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.64.

Endeavour Mining stock traded up C$0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$29.21. The stock had a trading volume of 532,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of C$23.12 and a 1-year high of C$39.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.09.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$721.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$715.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining will post 2.7700001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total transaction of C$1,222,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,843 shares in the company, valued at C$26,825,631.30.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

