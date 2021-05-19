Stipend (SPD) Trading 29% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Stipend coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stipend has a market cap of $545,017.83 and $575.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stipend has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,608.30 or 1.00016784 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 38.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00037952 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.82 or 0.01291996 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011208 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $194.28 or 0.00516672 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.02 or 0.00343126 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007597 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 43% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00125225 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

