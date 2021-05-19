STM Group (LON:STM) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.32

STM Group Plc (LON:STM)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 30.32 ($0.40) and traded as high as GBX 32.90 ($0.43). STM Group shares last traded at GBX 32.70 ($0.43), with a volume of 58,658 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.43 million and a PE ratio of 12.11.

Get STM Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from STM Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. STM Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Jersey, Spain, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Corporate Trustee Services, Pensions, Life Assurance, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for STM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.