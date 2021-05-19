Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 19th (ADRNY, ATD.B, BAYRY, CGAU, CRZBY, DASH, DIISY, GIII, HLLGY, HMSVF)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, May 19th:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ATD.B) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $56.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.00. CIBC currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $162.00 to $158.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of G-III Apparel have outperformed the industry in the past three months. We note that the company posted better-than-expected results in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. Results gained from product lines resonating with the consumer demand toward casual, comfortable and functional clothing. In addition, its digital business continued to exhibit strength. In fact, it is seeing robust results on the websites for DKNY and Karl Lagerfeld Paris. We note that management is focused on growing the digital business with expansion in the distribution channel. Management has also completed the restructuring of the retail division and the company’s new retail model has been positioned on a path to profitability. For first-quarter fiscal 2022, the company projects net sales of roughly $460 million, suggesting an increase of 13.6% year over year.”

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale.

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $620.00 target price on the stock.

Parex Resources (NYSE:PXT) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from $31.00 to $30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $660.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “RH’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company has been benefiting from its strength of the multi-channel platform and membership model which has enabled it to engage with customers virtually and not chase demand through promotions. RH has been exhibiting strong profitability, buoyed by its focus on improving profit margins, and creating a new and differentiating shopping experience with the addition of hospitality (restaurants and cafes) in new galleries. Focus on elevating the brand and architecting an integrated operating platform have aided RH in becoming one of the few retailers with expanding margins, rising operating earnings, while driving significantly higher returns on invested capital. However, rising raw material prices and freight prices are concerns.”

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.25 to C$3.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$34.00 to C$36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$38.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$18.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $179.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Williams-Sonoma have outperformed the industry so far this year. It is benefiting from higher penetration of the e-commerce business. Continuous enhancement of the e-commerce channel, optimization of supply chain and disciplined cost control are expected to drive growth. Notably, e-commerce penetration reached 70% of total revenues in the last reported quarter. Although, intense competition and higher shipping costs stemming from a shift to e-commerce sales are concerns, continued enhancement of e-commerce channel, optimization of supply chain and disciplined cost control are expected to drive growth. Notably, the company is optimistic about business strength and projects revenue acceleration toward $10 billion over the long term and operating margin expansion to 15% over the next five years.”

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $43.00 to $55.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.