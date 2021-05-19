Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 681 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $773,911,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $169.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.31.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 374,915 shares of company stock valued at $73,494,579. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

