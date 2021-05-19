StormX (STMX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $33.83 Million

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded down 34.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 19th. In the last week, StormX has traded 44.1% lower against the US dollar. StormX has a total market cap of $188.91 million and approximately $33.83 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StormX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00065997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00015505 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.48 or 0.01047707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00053369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00094523 BTC.

StormX Coin Profile

StormX (CRYPTO:STMX) is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,528,314,908 coins. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

StormX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

