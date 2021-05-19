STRAKS (STAK) Price Tops $0.0045 on Exchanges

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 61.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 19th. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $106,875.76 and $1.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, STRAKS has traded down 45.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,207.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,499.32 or 0.06717325 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $734.68 or 0.01974576 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.39 or 0.00519759 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.04 or 0.00164056 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 40% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.69 or 0.00550128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.48 or 0.00479687 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007475 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 40% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.10 or 0.00411470 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

STRAKS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

