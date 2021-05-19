Stratis 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $20.30 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded 36.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $1.72 or 0.00004899 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $226.61 million and $20.30 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stratis has traded 54.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007118 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000832 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00045368 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000106 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 131,391,350 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is the native value currency in the Stratis Platform, it fuels the creation of private and public custom blockchains for corporate use. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchain deployment. These blockchains can be customized to suit the companies' needs, and can even be deployed to mimic the features of popular blockchains like Ethereum or Lisk, which can be tested individually or in parallel. The Stratis team will also function as a London Based consultancy agency that will help businesses to deploy the blockchain that best suits them. On the 12th of November, 2020, Stratis lauched a new blockchain and finalized their token swap. The new Mainnet enables flexibility and allows development in a more agile manner, while providing a platform for the development and deployment of DeFi based Smart Contracts. In the official STRAX Blockchain launch announcement, Stratis lists the following enhancements to the platform: Block Reward Increase and Cirrus Sidechain Incentivization, Block Time Reduction, Cold-Staking Activation, Cross-Chain-Transfer Time Reduction, Improvement to Blockchain data stores, Increase of OPRETURN Capacity, Masternode Dynamic Membership, Masternode Collateral Increase, Removal of Legacy Node Support, Segregated Witness Activation. STRAX distribution was performed by an automated script executed on the 12th of November 2020 crediting those who had participated in the initial Token Swap period. Token Swap requests after the initial Token Swap period (15th October 2020 until 9 AM GMT on 12th November 2020) will be subject to an additional defined manual process to prove ownership of funds instead process defined above. “

Stratis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

