Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $47.37

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.37 and traded as high as $47.92. Strattec Security shares last traded at $46.42, with a volume of 13,898 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.43 million, a P/E ratio of -178.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.14). Strattec Security had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $121.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Strattec Security Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Strattec Security by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Strattec Security in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 22.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strattec Security Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRT)

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

