Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.85

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.85 and traded as high as $2.06. Streamline Health Solutions shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 75,408 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 6.99%.

In other Streamline Health Solutions news, major shareholder Global Healthcare Fun Tamarack purchased 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,223,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,757,334.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 4,930,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 1,372,700 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $2,850,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $978,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $796,000. 43.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

