Strike (STRK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.43 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded 44.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a total market capitalization of $88.14 million and $1.43 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike coin can currently be bought for $30.51 or 0.00081494 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00073433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.37 or 0.00337544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.48 or 0.00198933 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $420.65 or 0.01123555 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00037774 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,888,748 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

