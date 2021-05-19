Strong Market Capitalization Reaches $17.06 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 19th. In the last seven days, Strong has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. Strong has a total market cap of $17.06 million and $900,745.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can currently be bought for approximately $123.35 or 0.00326175 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Strong Profile

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

