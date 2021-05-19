StrongHands (SHND) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $952,692.00 and $762.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded 31.5% lower against the US dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000057 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,521,813,542 coins and its circulating supply is 17,108,619,188 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

