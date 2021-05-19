Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 3.8% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $17,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $3.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.77. The company had a trading volume of 16,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,268. The company has a market cap of $94.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.54 and its 200-day moving average is $240.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.75 and a fifty-two week high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.75.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

