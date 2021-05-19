Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Trimmed by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,831 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,076 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 2.0% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Stryker were worth $13,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ossiam grew its stake in Stryker by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK traded down $3.32 on Wednesday, hitting $249.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,268. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $171.75 and a 1-year high of $268.04. The stock has a market cap of $94.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.75.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.